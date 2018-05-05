Can't connect right now! retry
GEO NEWS

Politicians should have same respect as judges, generals: PM Abbasi

GEO NEWS

Saturday May 05, 2018

PASRUR: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that politicians deserve the same respect as judges, generals, and government officials.

While addressing a ceremony in Pasrur, he remarked that a country which doesn’t respect its politicians can never progress. “Politicians are in the front when it comes to running countries and solving problems.”

PM Abbasi while referring to disqualification of former foreign minister Khawaja Asif and said that he was disqualified on basis of iqama. “Iqama is nothing but a type of visa. 

Asif served the people for 30 years,” he said, adding “will it benefit the country if its politicians are disqualified on the basis of one visa?”

This decision will neither be accepted by history nor people, he remarked. 

While referring to upcoming general elections, the premier said that the vote of the people should be respected. "The decision made by the ballot boxes should be respected for the next five years."

Earlier in the day, PM Abbasi had performed the groundbreaking of Sialkot to Pasrur Road. 

‘Elections to be held before July 30’

Addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of Narowal-Lahore-Sialkot Motorway link road, PM Abbasi remarked that the upcoming general elections will be held before July 30. 

“If the elections are delayed then we will approach the courts and the people,” he said.

“Many people don’t want the elections to be held in the country on time,” PM Abbasi said.

He further said that only people should have the right to decide country’s future. “Nation has to make this decision. The decision made by people at the ballot box should be respected,” he added.

“We must engage in politics with respect,” the premier remarked, adding that the political rivals of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz do nothing except for criticising the party.

“Nawaz Sharif has proved that PML-N wants to serve the people. PML-N does not believe in engaging in politics of lies. All the projects which were initiated during the tenure of PML-N have been completed,” he added. 

'Next elections to be better for PML-N than 2013 polls'

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said on Friday the next general elections would prove to be better for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) than the 2013 elections.

Next elections to be better for PML-N than 2013 polls: PM Abbasi

Nawaz Sharif and PML-N would emerge victorious in next elections, the premier says

Addressing a public gathering in Kahuta, the prime minister said that Kahuta was a "land of Shaheeds and Ghazis, and the youth here had been keeping the traditions of courage and valour alive."

He maintained that it was only Nawaz-league, which had served the people and initiated developments works.

"You may go anywhere, but you will only find work done by the PML-N," Abbasi said. "Be it motorways, industry or other things, everything shows the PML-N's performance."

He said the decision people would make in July would be the actual decision, and that the masses' decision in the election scheduled for July would be in favour of the ruling party.

