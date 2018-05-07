Can't connect right now! retry
Monday May 07 2018
Saudi Arabia appoints first-ever female commercial attaché

A Saudi woman speaks on the phone in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 2, 2017. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser/Files
 

RIYADH/TOKYO: Saudi Arabia has appointed its first-ever female commercial attaché, Geo News reported on Sunday citing Arab media.

Samar Bint Mazin Saleh has been selected by Majed Bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi, the Saudi minister of commerce and investment, as the Kingdom's commercial attaché to Tokyo, Japan, according to the Saudi Gazette.

Saleh, who gained the milestone of becoming the first-ever Saudi woman to hold the commercial attaché role, was previously stationed as the trade exchange in-charge at the Saudi Embassy in Italy.

At the Kingdom's embassy, her work focused on promoting non-oil exports in line with the Saudi Vision 2030. Her latest role also comes as part of the country's new strategy — led by Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman — to empower Saudi women.

“This step is part of the ministry’s policy to empower women,” the ministry said, as per Anadolu.

Saleh "holds a master’s degree in journalism and international media from City University in London. She obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass media from the American University in Sharjah", the Saudi Gazette noted.

"She also completed the executive leadership program at Harvard University in the US. She started work in the financial sector. She speaks fluent English and Italian," it added.

Earlier, on April 10, Riyadh hosted a week of women’s fashion for the first time in the nation's history. Prior to that, it lifted a ban on driving for women and opened a public theatre after 35 years.

