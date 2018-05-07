Computerised test can improve ADHD diagnoses: study

Photo: Getty Images

ISLAMABAD: A new study suggests adding a computerised test of attention and activity to standard care can reduce the time needed to make a diagnostic decision on attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).



Such tests can increase the likelihood of excluding ADHD when it is not present and also improve clinicians' confidence in decision-making, without compromising diagnostic accuracy.

"The trial is ground-breaking because it is the first independent randomised-controlled study to demonstrate that an objective assessment technology (QbTest) can increase the speed and efficiency of diagnostic decision-making in ADHD," Chris Hollis who is a professor at University of Nottingham said.

"The clinicians who had access to a QbTest report were faster in reaching diagnostic decisions with no overall loss of diagnostic accuracy," he added.

In the randomised, parallel, single-blind controlled trial in mental health and community, pediatric clinics in England had 267 participants aged six to 17-years-old.

Their clinician were randomised to either receive the QbTest report or not as part of their standard diagnostic assessment for ADHD.

According to the findings, clinicians with access to the computerised test report were more likely to reach a diagnostic decision about ADHD.

At six months, 76 per cent of those with a QbTest report have received a diagnostic decision, compared with the 50 per cent that have not.

The computerised test reduced the appointment length by 15 per cent, increased the clinicians’ confidence in their diagnostic decisions, and doubled the likelihood of excluding ADHD.

"The results suggest that QbTest is ready for implementation within the ADHD assessment pathway in the UK, and other countries with similarly long delays to diagnosis, where it is likely to lead to earlier diagnostic decisions and significant healthcare system efficiencies," Hollis added.