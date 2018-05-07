Won't give anyone right to disrespect vote again, says Nawaz

JHELUM: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on Monday said that he will not give anyone a chance to disrespect the vote 'again'.

The former prime minister, while addressing a political rally in Jhelum. said that efforts were being made to send him to jail.

"A prime minister who sincerely serves the country has never been able to hold their office," Nawaz told the rally participants.

He told the crowd that he was appearing before them after his 62nd appearance in court.

"A prime minister works day and night to end the power crisis, brings the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project to Pakistan, and takes the country to the pinnacle of success, yet he is swiftly removed," remarked the disgruntled politician.

"Did I not strengthen the defense of this country and did I not eliminate terrorism?" he questioned, adding that CPEC had provided employment opportunities to the citizens yet he was removed for holding a work permit (iqama).

'Imran is a man of no principles'

In a jibe at political rival Imran Khan, the PML-N supremo said that the nation will stop Imran rising to power by using a 'backdoor.'

"Imran turned out to be a man who does not have any principles," he said.

Calling the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief the most coward man, he lamented that Imran, who had once said that he would never form an alliance with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, was in cahoots with the latter.

"Imran voted for the arrow [PPP's electoral symbol] in the Senate elections," alleged Nawaz. "The PTI chief has not just shaken hands with Zardari, the hearts of both men are united."

In criticism of the PTI-led KP government's performance, which has claimed to create a 'Naya [new] Pakistan' once it comes to power, the PML-N supremo said he had traveled through the province for five hours yet the new Pakistan was nowhere to be found.

"Peshawar is in the same state as Karachi, where roads are broken," he said. "Imran should be ashamed that the same jangla bus project that he criticised the Punjab government is being set up in KP."

The PML-N supremo and daughter have been addressing rallies across the country as part of their 'respect the vote' campaign following Nawaz's disqualification by the Supreme Court last year.