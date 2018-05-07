PPP, PTI workers face off over venue for May 12 rallies in Karachi

PPP supporters stand in front of a minibus brought by the PTI at the venue. — Geo News screengrab

KARACHI: Workers of Pakistan Peoples party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) faced off each other over venue for May 12 rallies announced by both the parties.



The two parties have been at loggerheads after either of them announced holding a public gathering at Hakeem Saeed Ground in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area.

Amid an ongoing row over the venue, workers from both the parties came face to face at Hakeem Saeed Ground on Monday.

PPP workers chant slogans standing in front of PTI's vehicle. — Geo News screengrab

PPP activists kept chanting slogans in front of a minibus brought at the venue by the PTI. In response, party songs were played aloud from the PTI's vehicle.



PTI member Ali Zaidi, meanwhile, intervened to prevent a clash between supporters of the two parties.



"We were the first to announce a rally on May 12 and the PTI reserves the right to hold a public gathering at Hakeem Saeed Ground," PTI Karachi chapter leader Firdous Naqvi said.

PTI member Ali Zaidi is seen gesturing in an attempt to prevent party workers from a possible clash. — Geo News screengrab

Naqvi was responded to by PPP's Saeed Ghani, who maintained that they were the ones to take permission for holding the rally.

"PTI's attitude is based on ignorance and bullying," Ghani slammed.