Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday May 07 2018
By
GEO NEWS

PPP, PTI workers face off over venue for May 12 rallies in Karachi

By
GEO NEWS

Monday May 07, 2018

PPP supporters stand in front of a minibus brought by the PTI at the venue. — Geo News screengrab

KARACHI: Workers of Pakistan Peoples party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) faced off each other over venue for May 12 rallies announced by both the parties.

The two parties have been at loggerheads after either of them announced holding a public gathering at Hakeem Saeed Ground in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area.

Amid an ongoing row over the venue, workers from both the parties came face to face at Hakeem Saeed Ground on Monday.

PPP workers chant slogans standing in front of PTI's vehicle. — Geo News screengrab

PPP activists kept chanting slogans in front of a minibus brought at the venue by the PTI. In response, party songs were played aloud from the PTI's vehicle.

PTI member Ali Zaidi, meanwhile, intervened to prevent a clash between supporters of the two parties.

"We were the first to announce a rally on May 12 and the PTI reserves the right to hold a public gathering at Hakeem Saeed Ground," PTI Karachi chapter leader Firdous Naqvi said.

PTI member Ali Zaidi is seen gesturing in an attempt to prevent party workers from a possible clash. — Geo News screengrab

Naqvi was responded to by PPP's Saeed Ghani, who maintained that they were the ones to take permission for holding the rally.

"PTI's attitude is based on ignorance and bullying," Ghani slammed.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

PM assures foreign investors of attractive opportunities in Pakistan

PM assures foreign investors of attractive opportunities in Pakistan

Updated 17 minutes ago
Dr Suleman Khan appointed new chief of Intelligence Bureau

Dr Suleman Khan appointed new chief of Intelligence Bureau

Updated 22 minutes ago
Viral video shows ‘influential’ person’s son hurling abuses after breaking the law

Viral video shows ‘influential’ person’s son hurling abuses after breaking the law

 Updated 2 hours ago
Senate passes resolution, condemning terror reign in IOK

Senate passes resolution, condemning terror reign in IOK

 Updated 44 minutes ago
Won't give anyone right to disrespect vote again, says Nawaz

Won't give anyone right to disrespect vote again, says Nawaz

Updated 6 minutes ago
Karachi load-shedding: NEPRA takes notice of faulty Bin Qasim plant

Karachi load-shedding: NEPRA takes notice of faulty Bin Qasim plant

Updated 3 hours ago
COAS commends Sindh Rangers for bringing peace to Karachi

COAS commends Sindh Rangers for bringing peace to Karachi

 Updated 3 hours ago
CJP performing duties of government, Imran says

CJP performing duties of government, Imran says

 Updated 46 minutes ago
PML-N govt has destroyed agriculture, claims Bilawal

PML-N govt has destroyed agriculture, claims Bilawal

Updated 4 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM