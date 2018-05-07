One venue, two power-shows planned for May 12 in Karachi

Photo: File

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf are at loggerheads regarding the venue of their rallies scheduled for May 12 in Karachi.

PPP and PTI have both announced that they will be holding a rally on May 12 at Hakeem Saeed Ground in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

Both the parties have also written to the district commissioner seeking permission for holding their rallies at the Hakeem Saeed Ground.

PPP Senator Saeed Ghani took to Twitter and said the PTI had earlier announced that they will hold a rally at Quaid-e-Azam’s Mausoleum.

“PTI/MQM hidden alliance knows very well PPP will have a huge Jalsa on May 12 and PTI won't be able to gather Karachiites in their show on 12th. So this anti peace alliance of two hate mongers plan to sabotage our Jalsa but they will not succeeded in their ill plans,” he said.

Later during the day, Ghani addressed a press conference and lashed out at PTI for their "irresponsible behaviour".

"PPP had sought permission from the district commissioner on May 4 to hold a rally at the ground on May 12," he added.

He further said that all preparations have been made to hold the rally at the venue and they cannot change the location anymore. "If PTI had told us earlier we could have done something but now all our preparations are complete."

"Deputy commissioner said that PTI had not asked them for permission," the PPP leader upheld.

Ghani further shared that he spoke to PTI's Fawad Chaudhry and explained to him that there should be "no chaos". "I asked PTI leaders to think themselves about who is being unfair," he added.

"PPP's rally will be held on May 12 at University Road," the PPP leader concluded.

PPP's rally poster.

Meanwhile, PTI's Khurram Sher Zaman said they will hold their rally at Hakeem Ground on May 12 at any cost.

"PPP is using force to suppress political activities," the PTI leader added.

PTI's rally poster.

Earlier on Friday, former president Asif Ali Zardari had said the PPP's alliance with Imran Khan was only for the Senate elections, although if needed, an alliance can be formed again.



“Necessity is the mother of all inventions. There was a necessity in the Senate and if there is a necessity we will do it [form an alliance] and if not we are willing to sit in the opposition or form the government,” Zardari had said.