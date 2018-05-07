Can't connect right now! retry
world
Monday May 07 2018
By
AFP

Six killed in strikes on Yemen capital: medical source

By
AFP

Monday May 07, 2018

A view of a part of the presidential compound after it was hit by air strikes in Sanaa, Yemen May 7, 2018. — Reuters

SANAA: Two air raids targeted the office of the presidency in Yemen's rebel-held capital Sanaa on Monday, leaving at least six people dead and 30 wounded, a medical source told AFP.

The rebel-run Al-Masirah television blamed the Saudi-led coalition for the raids.

Witnesses said the office, used by the Huthi rebel administration and located in the Tahrir district of Sanaa, is normally bustling with employees.

Residents said they heard two powerful explosions hit the building, which is located near a hotel, a bank and shops, and not far from the central bank.

"We were working next door to the presidential offices and heard a plane, and then an explosion," Ahmed Dehashir, a first responder, told AFP at the scene of the attack.

"Some people rushed to the scene and saw the destruction and people caught under the rubble. We tried to dig out the dead and wounded from under the debris, and then there was a second strike," he said.

"There are a lot of people trapped under the rubble," Dehashir added.

The Huthis' Al-Masirah television accused the Saudi-led coalition, which has been fighting the rebels since 2015 to shore up the internationally recognised government, of responsibility for the strikes.

The coalition could not immediately be reached for comment.

The strikes came hours after Saudi Arabia's air defences intercepted two ballistic missiles launched by the Huthis that targeted the south of the kingdom, said coalition spokesman Colonel Turki al-Malki.

He said the rockets were launched from northern Yemen toward "populated areas" of Saudi Arabia, but were intercepted overnight without any casualties or damage.

"This hostile act... proves the continued involvement of the Iranian regime in supporting the Huthi militia with qualitative capabilities," Malki added.

Since November of last year, the rebels have intensified missile attacks into neighbouring Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi-led coalition launched a military intervention in Yemen in 2015 with the goal of rolling back the Huthis and restoring the internationally-recognised government to power.

The conflict has left nearly 10,000 people killed, tens of thousands wounded, and millions on the brink of famine in what the United Nations has called the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

Comments

More From World:

US says it will separate families crossing border illegally

US says it will separate families crossing border illegally

 Updated 2 hours ago
'Multiple fatalities' in Maryland shooting, suspect at large: police

'Multiple fatalities' in Maryland shooting, suspect at large: police

 Updated 4 hours ago
British-Pakistani Fahad Malik’s murder ‘an act of terrorism’: UK MP Naz Shah

British-Pakistani Fahad Malik’s murder ‘an act of terrorism’: UK MP Naz Shah

Updated 8 hours ago
French PM meets unions to try to end rail strike

French PM meets unions to try to end rail strike

 Updated 13 hours ago
India's top court moves rape, murder trial of 8-year-old out of IoK

India's top court moves rape, murder trial of 8-year-old out of IoK

 Updated 14 hours ago
First signs go up for US embassy in Jerusalem

First signs go up for US embassy in Jerusalem

 Updated 16 hours ago
Second India teen raped, set on fire: police

Second India teen raped, set on fire: police

 Updated 17 hours ago
Russia's Putin sworn in for another six years in office

Russia's Putin sworn in for another six years in office

 Updated 18 hours ago
More than 50 casualties from blast at mosque in east Afghanistan

More than 50 casualties from blast at mosque in east Afghanistan

 Updated 22 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM