Mahira, Sheheryar will leave you spellbound in '7 Din Mohabbat In' trailer

Geo News screengrab

The trailer of the much-awaited Mahira Khan starrer 7 Din Mohabbat In has been released and has left us eagerly waiting for the release of the film.

Speaking to the media ahead of the trailer launch in Karachi on Monday, Mahira said she was "excited and nervous".

While Javed Sheikh told Geo News that 7 Din Mohabbat In is a "very interesting film" -- and the trailer surely proves that.

Ahead of the trailer launch, we knew that the romantic comedy will follow Tipu played by Sheheryar Munawar in his quest for love in a busy Karachi neighbourhood. However, the trailer reveals that it is all not that simple.

Tipu has been given seven days to find "true love" by Javed Sheikh who plays a jinn. If Tipu fails, he will have to be Sheikh's slave forever.

The trailer, which also shows Amna Ilyas and Mira Sethi as Tipu’s love interests, leaves us spellbound with the chemistry between Tipu and Neeli played by Mahira.

Neeli is seen a fun and strong girl who "wants Tipu" and tells her aunt that she "is ready to get married".

We are even shown a glimpse of Neeli dressed as a bride but the question remains whether Tipu will find true love or not and who he will end up with.

The Meenu and Farjad directorial will release on Eidul Fitr this year.

