Wednesday Apr 18 2018
Mahira, Sheheryar starrer '7 Din Mohabbat In' teaser is out

Wednesday Apr 18, 2018

Photo: Geo News screengrab

The much-awaited teaser for Mahira Khan and Sheheryar Munawar starrer 7 Din Mohabbat In has been released.

Directed by Meenu Gaur and Farjad Nabi of Zinda Bhaag fame, the romantic-comedy appears to be packed with fun and energy.

The teaser confirms that we will be joining Tipu played by Sheheryar in his quest to find love and Mahira, a bold and bubbly Neeli, will be his coach.

Mahira Khan's character poster from '7 Din Mohabbat In' released

Romantic comedy releases on Eid ul Fitr this year

It also appears that Javed Sheikh plays a wizard-like character who helps Sheheryar with his transformation. However, he warns that Sheheryar only has seven days.

The teaser also features Amna Ilyas, Mira Sethi, Aamir Qureshi, Hina Dilpazeer and Adnan Shah Tipu.

The film is slated to release on Eidul Fitr this year. 

You can watch the teaser here:


