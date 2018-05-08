Norwegian organisation to conduct vocational courses for disabled people in Pakistan

SCOON's head Shahid Jamil addresses a charity dinner on Sunday in Oslo-Geo News

A Norwegian-Pakistani welfare organisation “SCOON” will launch a professional training program for disabled youth in Pakistan.

The organisation’s head, Shahid Jamil, while addressing a charity dinner on Sunday in Oslo said, “The disabled youth empowerment program will be started in the third quarter of this year.”

Prominent Pakistani film director Syed Noor was the chief guest of the gathering which was attended by a number of the Norwegian-Pakistanis hailing from different walks of life. Pakistan’s Ambassador to Norway Riffat Masood was also present on the occasion.

According to Jamil, initially make-up and beautician courses will be launched in Rawalpindi in October while the program would be extended in different other sectors and other cities of Pakistan after that.

Syed Noor, who is currently working on his new film “Selfie”, promised that he will allocate a part of profit from the film for disabled people in Pakistan. SCOON will have the cooperation of UK-based Global Peace and Harmony headed by Amira Shah and Milestone of Pakistan headed by Mr Shafi ur Rehman to launch the programme.

The gathering, which was also addressed by many other social activists including Mariya Khan of Norway and Ms Shamleen from UK, was moderated by prominent cultural personalities Shahrukh Sohail and Tasleem Hameed.

SCOON has already been working to provide free-of-cost wheelchairs to disabled people in Pakistan, and has provided hundreds of wheelchairs. The organisation has also launched an awareness campaign about their rights.