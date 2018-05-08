Can't connect right now! retry
world
Tuesday May 08 2018
By
Syed Sibtain Shah

Norwegian organisation to conduct vocational courses for disabled people in Pakistan

By
Syed Sibtain Shah

Tuesday May 08, 2018

SCOON's head Shahid Jamil addresses a charity dinner on Sunday in Oslo-Geo News 

A Norwegian-Pakistani welfare organisation “SCOON” will launch a professional training program for disabled youth in Pakistan.

The organisation’s head, Shahid Jamil, while addressing a charity dinner on Sunday in Oslo said, “The disabled youth empowerment program will be started in the third quarter of this year.”

Prominent Pakistani film director Syed Noor was the chief guest of the gathering which was attended by a number of the Norwegian-Pakistanis hailing from different walks of life. Pakistan’s Ambassador to Norway Riffat Masood was also present on the occasion.

According to Jamil, initially make-up and beautician courses will be launched in Rawalpindi in October while the program would be extended in different other sectors and other cities of Pakistan after that.

Syed Noor, who is currently working on his new film “Selfie”, promised that he will allocate a part of profit from the film for disabled people in Pakistan. SCOON will have the cooperation of UK-based Global Peace and Harmony headed by Amira Shah and Milestone of Pakistan headed by Mr Shafi ur Rehman to launch the programme.

The gathering, which was also addressed by many other social activists including Mariya Khan of Norway and Ms Shamleen from UK, was moderated by prominent cultural personalities Shahrukh Sohail and Tasleem Hameed.

SCOON has already been working to provide free-of-cost wheelchairs to disabled people in Pakistan, and has provided hundreds of wheelchairs. The organisation has also launched an awareness campaign about their rights. 

Comments

More From World:

Attackers launch coordinated strikes in Afghan capital with bombs, bullets

Attackers launch coordinated strikes in Afghan capital with bombs, bullets

 Updated 2 hours ago
Anger, dismay, support: how the world sees US withdrawal from Iran deal

Anger, dismay, support: how the world sees US withdrawal from Iran deal

 Updated 4 hours ago
Malaysia's scandal-hit PM faces ex-mentor, 92, in election

Malaysia's scandal-hit PM faces ex-mentor, 92, in election

 Updated 4 hours ago
Syrian state media says Israel attacked just after US quit Iran deal

Syrian state media says Israel attacked just after US quit Iran deal

 Updated 9 hours ago
Stormy Daniels' lawyer alleges Trump attorney Cohen received $500,000 from Russian oligarch

Stormy Daniels' lawyer alleges Trump attorney Cohen received $500,000 from Russian oligarch

 Updated 9 hours ago
Less than one in three Americans support US pullout from Iran deal

Less than one in three Americans support US pullout from Iran deal

 Updated 12 hours ago
Trump decision on Iran is 'psychological warfare': Rouhani

Trump decision on Iran is 'psychological warfare': Rouhani

 Updated 14 hours ago
Peruvian Amazon undergoing deforestation at accelerating pace

Peruvian Amazon undergoing deforestation at accelerating pace

 Updated 16 hours ago
Iranian MPs say Tehran must react 'fiercely' to US pressure over deal: TV

Iranian MPs say Tehran must react 'fiercely' to US pressure over deal: TV

 Updated 17 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM