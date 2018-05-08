Bilawal invites Imran to hold rally at Hakeem Saeed Ground in Karachi

KARACHI: The tussle between the Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf over both parties wanting to hold their May 12 rallies at the Hakeem Saeed Ground came to an end on Tuesday, when PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari invited PTI chairman Imran Khan to hold rally at the ground.



In a Twitter post a day after violence erupted at the Hakeem Saeed Ground, Bilawal said, “PTI has shown such an appalling attitude. However, in the interest of peace in Karachi, which we have fought so hard for, I not only ask my party to find another location, but also invite @ImranKhanPTI to hold his jalsa at Hakeem Saeed ground.”

Bilawal’s tweet follows a back and forth between the PPP and PTI over the venue, which escalated to violence on Monday night and continued in a war of words today.

Workers from both parties came face to face at the Hakeem Saeed Ground with leaders accusing each other of instigating the violence. In his tweets, Bilawal claimed stones were thrown at PPP workers from PTI’s camp. “Our trucks were set on fire. PTI’s leader’s guards fired weapons. More than 20 workers sustained considerable injuries.”

The PPP chairman said the attack on his party workers was “a sad commentary on the fascist tendencies of PTI.”

Bilawal stressed that he would call for a complete enquiry and hold all those responsible accountable.

According to Bilawal, the PPP was holding the May 12 rally at the Hakeem Saeed Ground to pay tribute to workers martyred on May 12, 2007. He added that the PTI said they would hold their rally at the Mazar-e-Quaid. “While our preparations were ongoing, PTI arbitrarily changed their jalsa venue and set up camp at our ground – which was a provocative step.”

“Karachi is our city – we can hold a jalsa anywhere,” Bilawal asserted.



Following Bilawal's tweets, the PPP changed the venue for its rally in Karachi. According to sources, the PPP will hold its rally at Bagh-e-Jinnah.



'PTI will not hold rally at Hakeem Saeed Ground'

Responding to Bilawal's invitation to the PTI to hold its rally at Karachi's Hakeem Saeed Ground, PTI's Khurram Sher Zaman said the party will not make the ground its venue for May 12 rally.

"PTI will not hold its rally at Hakeem Saeed Ground. Bilawal shouldn’t pretend to be mature by making [such] statements," Zaman said.



He added that the PTI will announce a new venue for the planned rally by tonight.

Prior to Bilawal's tweet, PTI’s top leadership had said they would relocate their scheduled rally for May 12 only if the PPP announced a new venue for their rally.



“If PPP decides to hold their rally at a different venue then we will also change the location of our rally from Hakeem Saeed Ground,” PTI’s Firdous Shamim Naqvi had said.

“We will not hold the rally at the ground for the peace and betterment of the city of Karachi,” he had added.

However, the PTI leader had maintained, “If PPP does not change the venue of their rally, then we will not either.”

Earlier, PPP's Shehla Raza had said all parties were free to hold their rally wherever they wished. "Karachi is everyone's and everyone has a right to hold their rally wherever they please."