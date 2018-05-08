Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday May 08 2018
By
Web Desk

PPP, PTI still at loggerheads over Karachi rally venue

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 08, 2018

Photo: File

KARACHI: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) are still at loggerheads over their planned rallies for May 12 at Hakeem Saeed Ground in Karachi’s Liaquatabad.

PTI’s top leadership on Tuesday said they will relocate their scheduled rally for May 12 only if PPP announces a new venue for their rally.

The announcement came after PTI’s top leadership held a meeting at Karachi Gymkhana a day after several were injured in violent clashes between workers of both parties over the venue dispute.

“If PPP decides to hold their rally at a different venue then we will also change the location of our rally from Hakeem Saeed Ground,” PTI’s Firdous Shamim Naqvi said.

“We will not hold the rally at the ground for the peace and betterment of the city of Karachi,” he added,

However, the PTI leader maintained, “If PPP does not change the venue of their rally, then we will not either.”

Earlier, PPP's Shehla Raza said all parties are free to hold their rally wherever they wish. "Karachi is everyone's and everyone has a right to hold their rally wherever they please."

The PPP leader further questioned, "Why should we relocate our rally, we have permission to hold it at Hakeem Saeed Ground on May 12."

"We do not do politics of power and will not allow law and order of Karachi to be disrupted," Raza added.

Workers of both the parties came face to face on Monday night at Hakeem Saeed Ground and pelted stones and resorted to aerial firing at one another.

Several injured in violent clashes between PPP, PTI workers in Karachi

Party workers engaged in aerial firing, pelting stones at one another over plans to hold May 12 rally at same venue

Two cars were set on fire in Gulshan-e-Iqbal during the clashes and  motorcycles and cars parked at the ground premises were vandalised.


Comments

More From Pakistan:

PPP, PTI change venue for May 12 rally after row over Hakim Saeed Ground

PPP, PTI change venue for May 12 rally after row over Hakim Saeed Ground

 Updated an hour ago
Don't want delay in general polls, says Khursheed Shah

Don't want delay in general polls, says Khursheed Shah

Updated an hour ago
World Bank refutes reports of $4.9 billion remittances from Pakistan to India

World Bank refutes reports of $4.9 billion remittances from Pakistan to India

Updated 52 minutes ago
FIA to arrest MQM, PSP leaders for non-cooperation in money laundering case: sources

FIA to arrest MQM, PSP leaders for non-cooperation in money laundering case: sources

 Updated 3 hours ago
SBP issues Rs50 commemorative coin in honour of Dr Ruth Pfau

SBP issues Rs50 commemorative coin in honour of Dr Ruth Pfau

 Updated 3 hours ago
Some elements influencing minds of youth to create anarchy: COAS

Some elements influencing minds of youth to create anarchy: COAS

 Updated 4 hours ago
ECP recommends general elections in end of July: sources

ECP recommends general elections in end of July: sources

 Updated 5 hours ago
Eight killed in Jamshoro car-truck collision

Eight killed in Jamshoro car-truck collision

 Updated 5 hours ago
Sindh in dire straits, only Zardari prosperous, says Shehbaz

Sindh in dire straits, only Zardari prosperous, says Shehbaz

Updated 5 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM