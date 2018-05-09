Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday May 09 2018
By
Web Desk

ASF recovers 200 heroin-filled capsules from passenger at Islamabad airport

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 09, 2018

Two hundred heroin-filled capsules and a packet of heroin recovered from a passenger at the New Islamabad Airport today. Photo: Geo News
 

ISLAMABAD: The Airport Security Force (ASF) recovered on Wednesday 200 heroin-filled capsules and a packet of heroin from a passenger at the New Islamabad International Airport. 

The passenger, identified as Shahbaz Arif, was travelling to Saudi Arabia via Dubai on flight EK613.

The suspect, who hails from Sialkot, was carrying capsules that weighed 1.5kg and a packet of heroin that weighed 1.1kg along with packing material rounding off to 2.6kg.

On Monday, the ASF had recovered two kilograms of ice heroin from a passenger. The passenger, identified as Khalas Taj who hailed from Nowshera, was travelling to Riyadh via a domestic airlines' flight.

ASF recovers 2kg contraband from passenger at Islamabad airport

The suspect, who hails from Nowshera, had hidden the contraband in his luggage

The passenger was later handed over to the to Anti-Narcotics Force for further investigation.

The incident came a day after a bullet of a 30-bore pistol was recovered from the bag of a Spanish citizen at Islamabad airport.

According to sources, the Spanish citizen, Aman Masood, was to fly to Barcelona via Pakistan International Airline flight PK-769 but was stopped for interrogation by Airport Security Force personnel when a bullet was found in his possession.

Masood was taken into custody and investigation was started, sources said.

The new Islamabad airport opened its doors for operations on May 3 after years of delays and setbacks.

However, the airport did not seem ready to serve passengers as they complained of inadequate services a day after the facility was opened.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

NAB's money-laundering probe against Nawaz amounts to pre-poll rigging: PM

NAB's money-laundering probe against Nawaz amounts to pre-poll rigging: PM

 Updated an hour ago
Shehbaz wants probe to determine source of NAB inquiry order against Nawaz

Shehbaz wants probe to determine source of NAB inquiry order against Nawaz

Updated 2 hours ago
ECP denies media reports on elections date finalisation

ECP denies media reports on elections date finalisation

Updated 2 hours ago
Kasur anti-judiciary rally: Six accused, including two PML-N lawmakers, to be indicted on May 11

Kasur anti-judiciary rally: Six accused, including two PML-N lawmakers, to be indicted on May 11

 Updated 2 hours ago
Taxes levied on petroleum when prices decrease globally: CJP

Taxes levied on petroleum when prices decrease globally: CJP

 Updated 3 hours ago
CJP vows not to spare those responsible for Balochistan's deplorable state

CJP vows not to spare those responsible for Balochistan's deplorable state

 Updated 4 hours ago
Italian-Pakistani Sana Cheema was strangled: forensic report

Italian-Pakistani Sana Cheema was strangled: forensic report

 Updated 5 hours ago
Prosecution witness cross-examined in Ishaq Dar assets reference

Prosecution witness cross-examined in Ishaq Dar assets reference

Updated 3 hours ago
SC extends deadline to conclude graft cases against Nawaz, family till June 9

SC extends deadline to conclude graft cases against Nawaz, family till June 9

 Updated an hour ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM