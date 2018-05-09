ASF recovers 200 heroin-filled capsules from passenger at Islamabad airport

Two hundred heroin-filled capsules and a packet of heroin recovered from a passenger at the New Islamabad Airport today. Photo: Geo News

ISLAMABAD: The Airport Security Force (ASF) recovered on Wednesday 200 heroin-filled capsules and a packet of heroin from a passenger at the New Islamabad International Airport.



The passenger, identified as Shahbaz Arif, was travelling to Saudi Arabia via Dubai on flight EK613.

The suspect, who hails from Sialkot, was carrying capsules that weighed 1.5kg and a packet of heroin that weighed 1.1kg along with packing material rounding off to 2.6kg.

On Monday, the ASF had recovered two kilograms of ice heroin from a passenger. The passenger, identified as Khalas Taj who hailed from Nowshera, was travelling to Riyadh via a domestic airlines' flight.

The passenger was later handed over to the to Anti-Narcotics Force for further investigation.

The incident came a day after a bullet of a 30-bore pistol was recovered from the bag of a Spanish citizen at Islamabad airport.

According to sources, the Spanish citizen, Aman Masood, was to fly to Barcelona via Pakistan International Airline flight PK-769 but was stopped for interrogation by Airport Security Force personnel when a bullet was found in his possession.

Masood was taken into custody and investigation was started, sources said.

The new Islamabad airport opened its doors for operations on May 3 after years of delays and setbacks.

However, the airport did not seem ready to serve passengers as they complained of inadequate services a day after the facility was opened.