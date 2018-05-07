ASF recovers 2kg contraband from passenger at Islamabad airport

Airport Security Force recovered two kilogrammes ice from a passenger at the New Islamabad Airport on Monday. Photo: Geo News screen grab

ISLAMABAD: Airport Security Force recovered two kilogrammes ice from a passenger at the New Islamabad Airport on Monday.

The passenger, identified as Khalas Taj, was travelling to Riyadh via a domestic airlines' flight.

The suspect, who hails from Nowshera, had hidden the contraband in his luggage, according to the ASF.

The passenger has been handed over to Anti-Narcotics Force for further investigation.

The incident is reported just a day after a bullet of a 30-bore pistol was recovered from the bag of a Spanish citizen at Islamabad airport.

According to sources, the Spanish citizen, Aman Masood, was to fly to Barcelona via Pakistan International Airline flight PK-769 but was stopped for interrogation by Airport Security Force personnel when a bullet was found in his possession.

Masood was taken into custody and investigation was started, sources said.

New Islamabad Airport opened its doors for operations on May 3 after years of delays and setbacks.

However, the airport did not seem ready to serve passengers as they complained of inadequate services a day after the facility was opened.