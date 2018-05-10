CM Murad presents Sindh budget in assembly

The Sindh government would be presenting its budget today with a total outlay of over Rs1.12 trillion. Photo: file

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah presented to the provincial assembly today Sindh's budget for the fiscal year 2018-19 with a total outlay of Rs1.144 trillion.

The total income estimated this year was set at Rs1.123 trillion with an expected budget deficit of Rs20.45billion, announced the chief minister.

Members of the opposition walked out of the assembly in protest during the chief minister's budget speech.

Shah, who also serves as the province's finance minister, announced that the Sindh government would not present a finance bill in the budget.



"In the current financial year we will complete 714 schemes," he said, adding that last year too, the PPP-led provincial government had completed a record number of schemes.



The chief minister claimed that an extensive development agenda was successfully completed by the provincial government. "We have entered the second phase of facing new challenges and competition," he said.

"Terrorism had destroyed our resources and energies but now it has been eliminated."

He said it would be a first that the mark of 200 billion rupees would be crossed. "Only last year, 111 billion rupees were spent on development," he said.

The Sindh chief minister said that the receipts from the federal Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) were yet to be received by the Sindh government.

Earlier, a Sindh Cabinet session was held in which the budget was approved. Shah had said that he felt immense pride as Pakistan Peoples Party was presenting the sixth annual budget of the province. "We have tried our best to resolve the problems of people in Sindh," he said.

Last year, Shah had announced the budget with a total outlay of Rs1.04 trillion.

The Sindh government had also proposed a 10% increase in the salaries and pension of government employees, besides announcing the creation of over 46,000 new jobs.