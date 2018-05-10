Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday May 10 2018
GEO NEWS

After cabinet's approval, CM Murad to present Sindh budget in assembly

GEO NEWS

Thursday May 10, 2018

The Sindh government would be presenting its budget today with a total outlay of over Rs1.12 trillion. Photo: file

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah will present in the provincial assembly today Sindh's budget with a total outlay of over Rs1.12 trillion.

According to sources, Sindh would get Rs350 billion for Annual Development Programme, allocation of Rs105 billion has been recommended for security and Rs72 billion for local government affairs.

Moreover, Karachi would get Rs1.3 billion for repair work on roads in Landhi and Korangi areas, the same amount would be allocated for Tipu Sultan Intersection Flyover and connecting roads and Rs4 billion will be reserved to complete the K-IV water project that is aimed at overcoming the city's acute water shortage.

Sindh to present budget on May 5

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah will present the budget for 2018-19 at a special session of the provincial assembly

This will be the sixth consecutive annual budget of the present provincial government of the Pakistan Peoples Party.

Earlier, a Sindh Cabinet session in which the budget was approved.  

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that he feels immense pride as Pakistan Peoples Party is presenting the sixth annual budget of the province. "We have tried our best to resolve the problems of people in Sindh," he said. 

Last year, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, who also holds portfolio for the province’s finance minister, announced the budget with a total outlay of Rs1.04 trillion.

The Sindh government had also proposed a 10% increase in the salaries and pension of government employees, besides announcing creation of over 46,000 new jobs. 

