Blast near railway track in Dasht town of Balochistan

Site of blast in Dasht town of Kharan district in Balochistan.

QUETTA: A homemade bomb was found near a railway track in Dasht town of Kharan district, soon after an explosion occurred at the same site Thursday morning.

According to the bomb disposal squad (BDS) officials, explosive device was kept in a pressure cooker near the track. Explosive material weighing 18 to 20 kilogrammes was used in the homemade bomb, which was a timed device, they added.

However, BDS personnel managed to defuse the bomb and security officials cleared the area surrounding railway track.

The bomb disposal squad had reached the site following an explosion there in the morning.



No loss of life was reported in the explosion that occurred near the railway track, but trains that were scheduled to move to further were stopped, sources said.

Before the blast occurred, Jaffar Express was scheduled to leave for Peshawar, Bugti Express for Lahore and Bolan Mail for Karachi.



Railway track damaged in the explosion was later repaired and Jaffar Express was sent to its destination, railway officials said, adding that the other two would also start moving soon.

Targetted killings and explosions have been reported from different parts of Balochistan.

In April, at least seven security personnel were martyred and 15 others, including eight Frontier Corps soldiers, wounded when three suicide bombers blew themselves up in Quetta on the same day.

Officials said the first suicide bomber exploded himself outside a security check post in Mian Ghundi, situated on the outskirts of Quetta, when guards there spotted him. A while later another suicide bomber blew himself up.

The third explosion occurred when a bomber ran his motorbike into a truck of Balochistan Constabulary personnel on Airport Road in the city.