Bodies of five policemen martyred in Quetta suicide blast dispatched to hometowns

QUETTA: Bodies of the five police officers who were martyred in the Airport Road suicide blast on Tuesday were dispatched to their hometowns late night after their funeral prayers were offered, Geo News reported.

Five police personnel were martyred after a suicide bomber bombed a police truck in Quetta Tuesday evening, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.



Moazzam Jah Ansari, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) for Balochistan, stated that the suicide bomber had come on a motorcycle and hit the truck from the rear end.



These acts of terrorism are originating from across the border, Ansari commented, adding that a case could not be filed for the suicide bombing — the third consecutive attack in the provincial capital.

The Airport Road attack also wounded seven police officers.

Two suicide bombers were earlier killed by the security forces in the city's Mian Ghundi area, the military's media wing said. The bombers had attempted to target a Frontier Corps (FC) post near the Western Bypass.



The security situation in the province, particularly Quetta, has remained volatile with frequent attacks rocking the provincial capital.



At least five people were wounded in a suicide attack on an FC check-post in Quetta's Buleli area earlier this month. Around 8-10 kilogrammes of explosive material was used to carry out the blast.

While denouncing the attack on the Buleli check-post, Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, the Chief Minister of Balochistan, had noted that the sacrifices of security institutions for the sake of restoration of peace would not go in vain.

More recently, two citizens were killed on April 16 in the provincial capital's Essa Nagri neighbourhood after unknown motorcyclists had opened fire on a small group of churchgoers, on their way home from the local church.

Three people, including a minor girl and two women, were wounded and subsequently taken to the Bolan Medical Complex, whereas two people were pronounced dead.

Condemnations pour in

Shahbaz Sharif, the Chief Minister of Punjab, condemned the attack.

He offered prayers for the quick recovery of the injured personnel. He paid tribute to the martyred police officers.

Senator Rehman Malik also condemned the incident and termed the bomb blasts as a continuation of a strong conspiracy against Pakistan. He said the conspiracies against Pakistan can be traced back to India and Afghanistan.

Malik further added that the sacrifices of security forces will not be in vain.

Governor of Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai denounced the attacks and issued directives to arrest those responsible for the bombing.



Home Minister Balochistan Sarfraz Bugti said that peace was established in the province due to the efforts of security forces.