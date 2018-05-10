PML-N govt has never given importance to parliament: Shah

Can't connect right now! retry
 Opposition Leader Khursheed Shah remarked on Thursday that the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government has never given importance to the parliament. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader Khursheed Shah remarked on Thursday that the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government has never given importance to the parliament.

While speaking in the National Assembly, the Pakistan Peoples Party leader said that the government has remembered the parliament now. “We told the government official countless times to come sit with us and resolve our issues,” he said.

While speaking about deceased PPP leader Benazir Bhutto, Shah said that she was a global leader.

"Benazir was advised not to return to Pakistan as she will be martyred here," he shared, adding that the efforts were made to conceal regarding her death.

"Why were the people responsible for Benazir's death let go," he questioned.“Today, none of the politicians are safe,” he added.

‘Come with me if you want to see development’

On Wednesday, Shah invited all those who question Sindh’s development to visit the province with him.

“Come with me to Sindh and see for yourself how the poor are provided healthcare and education,” Shah said while addressing a public gathering in Chakdara, Lower Dir.

Claiming that millions are operated free of charge in hospitals in Sindh, Shah said, “This is development.

“Be ashamed, do something at least,” he added while lashing out at opposition parties.

“Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) wants to improve the welfare of the poor and to ensure that we increased funds of provinces by cutting down the share of the federal government,” the leader of the opposition in NA added.

Taking a hit at the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government, Shah said, “They claim they have ended load-shedding but power outages are continuing with some areas rendered without electricity for 12 hours.”

“Load-shedding has only ended in the houses of leaders.” 

