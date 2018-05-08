Can't connect right now! retry
Don't want delay in general elections, says Khursheed Shah

Tuesday May 08, 2018

Opposition Leader Khursheed Shah. Photo: File

SWAT: Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Khursheed Shah said on Tuesday that a delay in general polls was not desirable. 

Speaking at the Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) workers convention in Saidu Sharif, Shah said he was yet to discuss candidates for the caretaker prime minister with the government. 

"We don't want any delay in general polls," said the senior politician. He also noted that the objective of politics was to serve people.

"Politics is not just an ambition to become the prime minister."

Shah also discussed the merger of Federally Administered Tribal Areas with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. 

"The merger is important for Pakistan. Pakhtuns played an important role in making Pakistan. We all are one nation, we all are Pakistanis," he said.

The PPP leader then invited the participants of the rally to visit Sindh to witness the progress in the education and health sector. "PPP has built 20 universities in Sindh," Shah claimed.

The current government is expected to conclude its five-year term on May 31, after which the caretaker government will take over to hold general elections, which are expected to be held in July or first week of August.

As per the Constitution of Pakistan, the caretaker prime minister is appointed by the prime minister in consultation with the opposition leader in the National Assembly.

Both the premier and the opposition leader then present names of three nominees each from which the consensus candidate is appointed as the caretaker prime minister.

The prime responsibility of the caretaker government is to ensure that the elections are held in a transparent manner. 

