Thursday May 10 2018
Shehbaz says reconciliation necessary between Nisar and Nawaz

Thursday May 10, 2018

Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday, May 10, 2018 said reconciliation between party supremo Nawaz Sharif and senior PML-N leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan was necessary. Photo: Geo News screen grab 
JHELUM: PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said reconciliation between party supremo Nawaz Sharif and senior PML-N leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan was necessary. 

Nisar has reportedly had differences with his party's leadership over the direction his party took following the July 28 Supreme Court verdict on the Panama Papers case, which led to the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif from holding public office. 

"Chaudhry Nisar is still a friend and I will issue a party ticket to him as the president of Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N)," Shehbaz said while speaking at an event in Jhelum. 

The Punjab chief minister said he could not disclose at the time the differences between Nawaz and Nisar. 

'Have borne Nawaz, PML-N's political burden': Nisar on taunts by ex-PM, daughter

The former interior minister says that he is not disgruntled and will remain with the PML-N

He further said that senior party leaders were making serious efforts to end the differences between the party supremo and Nisar. 

Last month, Nisar announced to contest the upcoming elections from the NA-59 constituency. The veteran politician made the announcement to contest the elections from PP-10 and PP-14 constituencies. 

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan had invited the PML-N stalwart to join his party. However, sources had said that following a meeting with Shehbaz on the same day, Nisar had given a conditional nod to put aside his reservations and differences with the ruling party.

Nisar, in the past, has publicly expressed reservations with senior PML-N leadership. He had also refused to be part of a new cabinet after Nawaz — the then PML-N president — was disqualified as prime minister.

The PML-N stalwart, at various occasions, had advised Nawaz not adopt a confrontational approach following his disqualification but the party supremo ignored the advice and indirectly criticised Nisar as well.

