Thursday May 10 2018
By
GEO NEWS

5.3-magnitude earthquake strikes Islamabad, parts of KP

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday May 10, 2018

ISLAMABAD: A magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck the federal capital, various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper parts of the country on Thursday evening, according to reports received by Geo News.  

The earthquake's epicenter was the bordering area was Afghanistan and Tajikistan.

Reports of jolts were also received from Malakand Agency and Chitral. Peshawar and surrounding areas were also affected by shocks. 

Other areas where jolts were felt include Charsadda, Diamer, Gilgit, and Lower Dir. 

6.4 magnitude earthquake jolts Pakistan

Epicentre said to be around Afghanistan-Tajikistan border with depth of 97 kilometres

Earlier on Wednesday, Pakistan was rocked after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake was recorded in the Afghanistan-Tajikistan region. The earthquake's depth was recorded at 97 kilometers; it struck at approximately 3:40 PM.

Tremors had also been reported from across the country's northern regions, including the federal capital, Abbottabad, Bajaur Agency, Manshera, Dera Ismail Khan, Jhang, Chitral, Peshawar, Lahore, Faisalabad, Chiniot, Azad Jammu and Kashmir Swat, Nowshera, Mianwali, Kotli, DG Khan, Okara, Kasur.

The earthquake was also felt in Indian occupied Kashmir, according to media reports. It was the second time on Wednesday that tremors were felt in Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Earlier in the day, 5.6-magnitude earthquake tremors were felt in Islamabad, Peshawar, Nowshera, and Kohat at 8:25 AM, for 15 to 20 seconds.

Tremors were also felt in Swat along Malakand division along with Manshera, Dera Ismail Khan, Swat, Abbottabad, and Mardan.

