6.4 magnitude earthquake jolts Pakistan

People outside a government office in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa following the tremors. Photo: Geo News

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan was rocked on Wednesday afternoon after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake was recorded in the Afghanistan-Tajikistan region.

According to the Met Department, the earthquake's depth was recorded at 97 kilometers; it struck at approximately 3:40 PM. 

Tremors were felt across the country's northern regions, including the federal capital, Abbottabad, Bajaur Agency, Manshera, Dera Ismail Khan, Jhang, Chitral, Peshawar, Lahore, Faisalabad, Chiniot, Azad Jammu and Kashmir Swat, Nowshera, Mianwali, Kotli, DG Khan, Okara, Kasur.

The earthquake was also felt in Indian occupied Kashmir, according to media reports. 

It was the second time today [Wednesday] that tremors were felt in Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Earlier in the day, earthquake tremors were felt in Islamabad, Peshawar, Nowshera, and Kohat. The tremors were felt at 8:25 AM and were felt for 15 to 20 seconds.

Tremors were also felt in Swat along Malakand division along with Manshera, Dera Ismail Khan, Swat, Abbottabad, and Mardan.

The earthquake magnitude was recorded to be 5.6 on the Richter scale.

