Can't connect right now! retry
world
Thursday May 10 2018
By
AFP

Netanyahu says Iran crossed 'red line' with rocket fire

By
AFP

Thursday May 10, 2018

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a news conference with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, Cyprus on May 8, 2018. — Reuters FILE

JERUSALEM: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Iran had crossed a "red line" by firing rockets at Israeli forces from Syria, leading to major Israeli air strikes on Thursday in the neighbouring country.

"Iran has crossed a red line. Our reaction was a consequence," the Israeli leader said in a video posted on social media.

"The Israeli army carried out an extensive attack against Iranian targets in Syria."

Iran has not claimed responsibility for the rocket fire.

Israel carried out widespread deadly raids against what it said were Iranian targets in Syria after rocket fire towards its forces which it blamed on Iran, marking a sharp escalation between the two enemies.

Israel said 20 rockets, either Fajr or Grad type, were fired from Syria at its forces in the occupied Golan Heights at around midnight.

It blamed the rocket fire on Iran's Quds force, adding that Israel's anti-missile system intercepted four while the rest did not land in its territory.

No Israelis were wounded.

"We are in a prolonged campaign and our policy is clear: We will not allow Iran to establish itself militarily in Syria," Netanyahu said.

Comments

More From World:

MQM founder loses case to Geo in UK

MQM founder loses case to Geo in UK

 Updated 11 minutes ago
Malaysia's Mahathir says king willing to grant full pardon for Anwar

Malaysia's Mahathir says king willing to grant full pardon for Anwar

 Updated 39 minutes ago
Russia, after Netanyahu visit, backs off Syria S-300 missile supplies

Russia, after Netanyahu visit, backs off Syria S-300 missile supplies

 Updated 48 minutes ago
Modi visits Nepal to restore neighbourly ties

Modi visits Nepal to restore neighbourly ties

 Updated 45 minutes ago
Imam dead in South Africa mosque attack, two others injured

Imam dead in South Africa mosque attack, two others injured

 Updated 4 hours ago
FO hits back with reciprocal restrictions on US diplomats in Pakistan

FO hits back with reciprocal restrictions on US diplomats in Pakistan

Updated 2 hours ago
EU calls Iranian strikes against Israel 'extremely worrying'

EU calls Iranian strikes against Israel 'extremely worrying'

 Updated 7 hours ago
Israel-Iran flare-up raises spectre of major confrontation

Israel-Iran flare-up raises spectre of major confrontation

 Updated 14 hours ago
Malaysia's Mahathir sworn in as world's oldest leader after shock poll win

Malaysia's Mahathir sworn in as world's oldest leader after shock poll win

 Updated 18 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM