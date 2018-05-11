Can't connect right now! retry
world
Friday May 11 2018
By
Mona Khan

FO hits back with reciprocal restrictions on US diplomats in Pakistan

By
Mona Khan

Friday May 11, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has responded in kind to US travel restrictions on its diplomatic staff and their families, which goes into effect today. 

According to Pakistan's Ambassador in the US Aizaz Chaudhry, from today, Pakistani diplomatic staff and their families would need permission at least five days in advance if they need to travel outside of the imposed 25 miles radius.

Reacting to the movement ban, the Foreign Office (FO) unveiled a set of changes in the government's dealing with US diplomats in the country through a notification. 

Starting today, the FO said American diplomats will also have to take prior permission to travel — something which was earlier done only in special cases —, will not be afforded the luxury of 'fast-track' luggage clearance at airports, will not be allowed to have more than one passport and will stay in the country strictly as per their visa date.

Moreover, the FO said the diplomats will not be allowed to use tinted glass on their vehicles, which was allowed as a protection measure, and diplomatic licence plates on unauthorised vehicles. Additionally, non-diplomatic number plates given to conceal diplomatic status for protection will also be taken back.

Similarly, all mobile phones used by US diplomats will be biometrically verified while they will have to obtain a government no-objection certificate to shift and use rented houses and to install radio communication at their residences or safehouses.

The FO clarified that the measures are a response to the US decision limiting their diplomats' movement in America.

US restrictions 

Last month, the Trump administration communicated to the Pakistani government that its officials working in the US could face restrictions in their travel if similar limitations on American diplomats in Pakistan are not eased up.

The first deadline was said to be May 1 but following partially successful negotiations, the timeframe was extended by 10 days. 

Pakistan has an embassy in Washington DC and four consulates in the rest of the country. 

According to The News, Ambassador Chaudhry said the travel restrictions cover two-tier officials stationed in the US bearing visa categories of A1, and A2 and also the members of their families, including children. 

US might impose travel restrictions on Pakistani diplomats

The warning has nothing to do with the fatal road accident last week when a Pakistani citizen was killed by a US diplomat, says an official

"Over 250 Pakistani individuals altogether might get affected by this ban," he had said.

In April, in an interview with Voice of America's Uzbek service, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Thomas Shannon said this restriction was placed in response to the same conditions Islamabad has imposed on US diplomats.

Shannon stressed that this is nothing new and such steps are routine matters.

This is the first time for Pakistani diplomats serving in America and their families face such travel regulations, whereas in the past US governments have practised such codes on Russian and Chinese officials.

Comments

More From World:

MQM founder loses case to Geo in UK

MQM founder loses case to Geo in UK

 Updated 9 minutes ago
Malaysia's Mahathir says king willing to grant full pardon for Anwar

Malaysia's Mahathir says king willing to grant full pardon for Anwar

 Updated 37 minutes ago
Russia, after Netanyahu visit, backs off Syria S-300 missile supplies

Russia, after Netanyahu visit, backs off Syria S-300 missile supplies

 Updated 46 minutes ago
Modi visits Nepal to restore neighbourly ties

Modi visits Nepal to restore neighbourly ties

 Updated 43 minutes ago
Imam dead in South Africa mosque attack, two others injured

Imam dead in South Africa mosque attack, two others injured

 Updated 4 hours ago
EU calls Iranian strikes against Israel 'extremely worrying'

EU calls Iranian strikes against Israel 'extremely worrying'

 Updated 7 hours ago
Israel-Iran flare-up raises spectre of major confrontation

Israel-Iran flare-up raises spectre of major confrontation

 Updated 14 hours ago
Netanyahu says Iran crossed 'red line' with rocket fire

Netanyahu says Iran crossed 'red line' with rocket fire

 Updated 16 hours ago
Malaysia's Mahathir sworn in as world's oldest leader after shock poll win

Malaysia's Mahathir sworn in as world's oldest leader after shock poll win

 Updated 18 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM