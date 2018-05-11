Momina Mustehsan opens up about mental health, recent panic attack

Photo: Instagram

Singer Momina Mustehsan has opened up about mental health and shared that she recently had a severe panic attack.

The singer of Coke Studio fame posted a picture on Instagram with the caption, “Life is incredible, but we all have moments of weakness. While we share our moments of joy and strength on social media, it’s important that we acknowledge that none of us live a picture perfect life.”

She went on to add, “I have been immensely busy lately – occasionally taking multiple flights a day, running on almost no sleep and working all day every day for weeks without a single proper day of rest. All this while I had kept telling myself I was doing okay, keeping it together outwardly until I almost hit mental, emotional and physical exhaustion.”

The Afreen Afreen singer went on the say that she “woke up yesterday having a severe panic attack.”

“Yes, those are real. And they crush and paralyse you for the moment. But that moment stays for as long as you let it stay. I always try dealing with all my problems by myself, but I reach out to people close to me when I know I could use help. Please know that it’s okay to reach out for help. It doesn’t make you weak, it makes you human,” she said.

Momina urged people to check up on loved ones if they start behaving differently and see whether they are doing okay.



“If someone you care about starts behaving differently in any way, please take a moment to check whether they’re doing okay – even if they say they are fine. Sometimes all one needs is for someone to have a little faith in them and tell them that they believe in them. We are all self sufficient, but we all occasionally need that extra push and reassurance from the people that mean the most to us,” she added.

The singer concluded by thanking her near and dear ones for supporting her during this time.

“To my near and dear ones that have helped me back up on my feet before I’ve fallen: Thank you,” she said. “For believing in me when I find it hard to keep believing in myself. Thank you for seeing good in me when I’m unable to. For going the extra mile to help me find my strength again when I lose sight of it. Thank you for making me want to work harder to be a better human every day.”