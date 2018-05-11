Can't connect right now! retry
ZHZafar Hussain

China welcomes DPRK and US leaders summit in Singapore

ZHZafar Hussain

Friday May 11, 2018

Supreme Leader of Democratic Republic of Korea Kim Jong Un (left), Chinese President Xi JinPing (center), and US President Donald Trump (right). Photo: File

BEIJING: China has welcomed the upcoming summit of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and US leaders in Singapore on June 12, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang said on Friday.

Shuang has said that China welcomes the positive progress made by the leaders of the DPRK and the US to prepare for the summit.

China looks forward to positive results from the meeting, said the spokesperson, adding that important steps must be taken to promote the denuclearization of the peninsula through political solutions to realize long-term stability in the region.

“We expect the leaders of DPRK and US will achieve positive results,” Shuang added.

On May 10, US President Donald Trump had tweeted: “The highly anticipated meeting between Kin Jong Un and myself will take place in Singapore on June 12th. We will both try to make it a very special movement for the World Peace.”

Regarding the question about Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif's visit to China on Sunday, Shuang said the two countries have maintained close communication and exchanges.

In response to a question about Israel's attack on Iran’s military targets in Syria, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson stated that the aggression was a response to Iran’s attack on Israel.

“We hope that relevant parties will keep calm to maintain jointly regional peace and stability,” he said. 

