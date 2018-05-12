Teenage boy killed for 'honour' by uncle in Karachi

Representational image. Photo: Reuters

KARACHI: A teenage boy was beaten to death by his paternal uncle in the name of honour last week.

Police officials said the boy believed to be 18 was beaten to death by his uncle and then buried inside his home.

The incident was brought to police notice by the victim’s grandfather.

"The teenager's body was unearthed from his residence's garden and was shifted to a hospital for autopsy," officials told Geo News on Friday.

The accused managed to flee, police officials added. However, further investigations are underway.

This is the third case of honour killing reported in the metropolis in the last few days.

Earlier this week it was disclosed that the case of a teacher who allegedly committed suicide after shooting dead her female student was a case of honour killing. Rabia, a student, was said to have been murdered by her teacher, Nasreen, when she refused her professor's proposal to marry the latter's brother.

