Saturday May 12 2018
Traffic plan issued for PPP's rally in Karachi today

Saturday May 12, 2018

Photo: Geo News 

KARACHI: Pakistan’s commercial hub Karachi has turned into a political battleground as three political parties are holding their power shows today (Sunday).

To provide some relief to the commuters, the police have issued a traffic plan for Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) rally at Bagh-e-Jinnah.

Roads leading from Jamshed Road, Teen Hatti to Numaish and Capri Cinema have been blocked for traffic. Vehicles will be diverted to Guru Mandir and Soldier Bazaar.

The routes from Guru Mandir to Soldier Bazaar and Jamshed Road to Jail Chowrangi will also be closed for traffic.

Roads leading from Society Chowrangi to Numaish will be closed for traffic. The traffic from these roads will be diverted to Kashmir Road via Society Chowrangi.

Karachi gears up for PPP, PTI power shows

ANP is also set to hold a rally at Bacha Khan Chowk in Karachi's Banaras today

Moreover, traffic will also not be allowed on the roads from PP Chowrangi then Sadar Dawakhana to Redware 3.

The commuters can travel from Khudadad Colony flyover to Shahrah-e-Quaideen.

The traffic from University Road will be diverted to Shaheed-e-Millat from Jail Chowrangi. The traffic will be barred from travelling to Ayesha Aziz Chowrangi from Tariq Road. The commuters can use the route from Noorani Chowrangi which leads to Shahrah-e-Quaideen.

The road from Regal to New MA Jinnah Road and then Redware 3 has also been blocked for vehicles. On the other hand, the route from Saddar Dawakhana to Lucky Star and then Shahrah-e-Faisal will be open for traffic.

The heavy traffic from Nazimabad and Teen Hatti will not be allowed to travel to Lasbela from Guru Mandir. The heavy traffic will be diverted to Nishtar Road.

The road to Britto Road will be closed for vehicles coming from Lasbela and Albela Signal.

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is expected to address his rally at 4pm around the same time as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan will spearhead his party gathering near Aladdin Park. 

SC reinstates ban on recruitment of public servants

Updated 26 minutes ago
Constitutional petition filed against NAB chairman in SC

 Updated 25 minutes ago
Police arrest 13 men for ordering minor girl's vani in Buner

 Updated 56 minutes ago
Rao Anwar files bail petition in Naqeebullah murder case

 Updated 2 hours ago
CJP orders Karachi mayor to clear city drains within a month

 Updated 2 hours ago
Commission should continue with scrutiny of packaged milk: CJP

 Updated 3 hours ago
Seven-member gang involved in marriage scam arrested from Sialkot

Updated 3 hours ago
Who will win Karachi?

 Updated 3 hours ago
KP CM Pervez Khattak submits detailed response in NAB over corruption allegations

 Updated 4 hours ago
