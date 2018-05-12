Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday May 12 2018
Sixteen Afghan soldiers killed in Farah clash with Taliban: defence ministry

Saturday May 12, 2018

Afghan security personnel stand guard near the site of an attack near the Marshal Fahim Military Academy Base in Kabul. — AFP FILE

KABUL: At least 16 Afghan security personnel were killed in a clash with the Taliban in Afghanistan's Farah province, the Afghan ministry of defence said Saturday.

The clash took place late Friday when a group of Taliban attacked the Farah city from a neighbouring province, according to the ministry, in a bid to seize its control.

The Afghan security forces retaliated to the attack leaving 45 militants dead and wounding another 40, it added.

Afghan media outlets said the Taliban confirmed the clash with security forces.

