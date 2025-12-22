 
WATCH: Indian doctor thrashes patient after verbal exchange

Hospital administration forms investigation committee to ensure impartial probe into matter

December 22, 2025

An Indian doctor thrashes a patient in Indira Gandhi Medical College of Shimla. — X/@manaman_chhina
A disturbing incident at an Indian hospital has raised serious safety concerns after a doctor thrashed a patient who had visited for an endoscopy procedure.

A video circulating on social media was captured in the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) of Himachal Pradesh’s city Shimla, showing a doctor brutally beating a patient, despite people in the surrounding trying to stop him.

According to India Today, patient Arjun Pawar visited the hospital for an endoscopy procedure. After which, upon a complaint of breath difficulties, he was shifted to another ward.

Pawar’s attendants said that, upon calling the doctor, he appeared disrespectful to them and treated the patient in an unfriendly manner. They reported being involved in a heated exchange that led to the incident, which in turn sparked the demonstration.

Protesters demanded immediate action against the doctor, calling for his suspension.

Following the demonstration and social media backlash, the IGMC administration has formed an investigation committee to ensure an impartial probe into the matter.

