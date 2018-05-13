Manto teaser gives a glimpse into tumultuous life of rebel writer

Photo: Manto the film

The teaser of the much-awaited movie Manto was finally revealed at the 71st Cannes Film Festival on Saturday.



Directed by Nandita Das, the film is based on author and playwright Saadat Hassan Manto, essayed by Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

The teaser trailer, which gives a glimpse into the tumultuous life of rebel writer in the post-Independence era, focuses on the personal relations of the author as well as the court case against him.

Nawazuddin aces the portrayal of the writer who never shied away from speaking the truth.

As per the description by the makers, Manto is the tale of two emerging nations, two faltering cities, and one man who tries to make sense of it all.

Speaking at the teaser launch of Manto along with Nawazuddin, Rasika Dugal and Tahir Raj Bhasin, Nandita said Manto was not a message-driven film.

“The idea is to tell a story for audience. We are not putting Manto on a pedestal. He was somebody who used to speak the truth despite all challenges he faced. For youth, it is extremely inspirational to see someone like him. I think it’s a film where the audience will be able to take home something and everyone will relate to his personality,” she was quoted by IANS as saying.

You watch the teaser below:







