Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday May 13 2018
By
Web Desk

Manto teaser gives a glimpse into tumultuous life of rebel writer

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 13, 2018

Photo: Manto the film

The teaser of the much-awaited movie Manto was finally revealed at the 71st Cannes Film Festival on Saturday.

Directed by Nandita Das, the film is based on author and playwright Saadat Hassan Manto, essayed by Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

The teaser trailer, which gives a glimpse into the tumultuous life of rebel writer in the post-Independence era, focuses on the personal relations of the author as well as the court case against him.

Nawazuddin aces the portrayal of the writer who never shied away from speaking the truth.

As per the description by the makers, Manto is the tale of two emerging nations, two faltering cities, and one man who tries to make sense of it all.

Speaking at the teaser launch of Manto along with Nawazuddin, Rasika Dugal and Tahir Raj Bhasin, Nandita said Manto was not a message-driven film. 

“The idea is to tell a story for audience. We are not putting Manto on a pedestal. He was somebody who used to speak the truth despite all challenges he faced. For youth, it is extremely inspirational to see someone like him. I think it’s a film where the audience will be able to take home something and everyone will relate to his personality,” she was quoted by IANS as saying.

You watch the teaser below: 



Comments

More From Entertainment:

Wajood trailer promises a nail-biting thrill ride

Wajood trailer promises a nail-biting thrill ride

 Updated 9 hours ago
Queen Elizabeth gives consent for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's marriage

Queen Elizabeth gives consent for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's marriage

 Updated 12 hours ago
Cate Blanchett leads 82-woman Cannes red carpet #MeToo protest

Cate Blanchett leads 82-woman Cannes red carpet #MeToo protest

Updated 15 hours ago
Priyanka Chopra starrer 'Quantico' gets cancelled

Priyanka Chopra starrer 'Quantico' gets cancelled

 Updated yesterday
Himesh Reshammiya marries actor Sonia Kapoor

Himesh Reshammiya marries actor Sonia Kapoor

 Updated yesterday
Mahira Khan's first pictures from Cannes will leave you stunned

Mahira Khan's first pictures from Cannes will leave you stunned

 Updated yesterday
Guide to Harry and Meghan's royal wedding on May 19

Guide to Harry and Meghan's royal wedding on May 19

 Updated 2 days ago
Meesha’s counsels urge Ali to withdraw 'false' notice, apologise for 'wrongs against women'

Meesha’s counsels urge Ali to withdraw 'false' notice, apologise for 'wrongs against women'

 Updated 2 days ago
Women action heroes take over Cannes as #MeToo gets real

Women action heroes take over Cannes as #MeToo gets real

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM