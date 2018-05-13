Pakistani students perform at Tsinghua University in Beijing

Photo: Geo News

BEIJING: Pakistani students performed at Tsinghua University on account of the international cultural day on Saturday.

The Pakistani students of the university presented folk music along with traditional dances and food at the event.

A large number of local and international students along with members of the Pakistani community and officials from the Pakistan embassy were in attendance at the Global Village 2018 Tsinghua World Fair.

Abdul Ghaffar Memon a member of the Pakistan Students Association (PASA) at the university said they are offering biryani, kheer and other traditional food to those attending the global village.

PhD student and organizer Abbas Haider said, “our traditional Khattak, Luddi and Bhangra dances are very famous in the university.”

Photo: Geo News

Another student Muhammad Fahad said the purpose of the event is to present Pakistan in a positive image among the international students.

Deputy Chief of the mission Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said the Pakistani students were doing their best to present Pakistan's culture among different countries which would lead to a better understanding of our culture and traditions.

Education attaché Suleman Mahsud, said the Pakistani students are the largest community in China and their efforts to present our culture and traditional foods are remarkable.

Pakistan were among those from 100 countries and regions who participated in the event.