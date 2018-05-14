Punjab presents supplementary budget worth Rs856mn for fiscal year 2018-19

Punjab Finance Minister Ayesha Ghaus Pasha presenting the provincial budget for Fiscal Year 2018-19 at Punjab Assembly. Photo: Online

LAHORE: The Punjab government presented its supplementary budget today, with a total outlay of Rs856 million.

The Punjab cabinet had earlier approved the supplementary budget and revised estimates for financial year (FY) 2017-18. The meeting was presided over by Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif.



The meeting also approved revised annual development programme 2017-18, along with the minutes of the 31st meeting of the Punjab Cabinet and the decision of 55th meeting of Cabinet's Standing Committee on Finance and Development.



The provincial Finance Minister Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha, while presenting the budget, said the next budget will be presented by the incoming government.



The feats achieved in many sectors including health, education, development, in comparison to other provinces, were exemplary, noted Dr Pasha. She stated that the incumbent Punjab government had laid a network of roads, ended the power crisis in the province, and thousands were provided employment by way of development projects such as the Orange Line and Metro Bus projects.

According to the finance minister, the provincial government had executed a record number of development projects in the past five years.

Members of the opposition tore copies of the budget and created a ruckus in the House.

Earlier, the Punjab government was indecisive between presenting the budget for the first three months of FY2018-19 or restrain itself.



Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah had said the government would present the budget only if other provinces did so, while Finance Minister Ayesha Ghous Pasha said the government prepared the budget for the complete year but decided not to present it.