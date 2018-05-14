Mahira Khan spells grace, elegance at Cannes

Mahira who is known for her classic casual style has the internet swooning over her looks at the film festival, where she is representing L'Oreal Pakistan. Photo: Instagram

Pakistan's sweetheart Mahira Khan continues to spell grace and elegance at Cannes.

Mahira who is known for her classic casual style has the internet swooning over her looks at the film festival, where she is representing L'Oreal Pakistan.

Let's take a look at some of her looks from the event:

1) Menahel and Mehreen saree

We can't help but obsess over the Menahel and Mehreen saree, which the actress accessorised with emerald earrings from Aliel Jewellers. She looks like a dream in the attire.

Photo: Mahira Khan/Instagram Photo: Mahira Khan/Instagram

2) Élan

Mahira exuded a breezy vibe while sporting a picturesque NisaNur Kimono from the upcoming Élan festive collection.





3) Solace London

Mahira opted for the Rosa top and Hestia trousers from Spring Summer 18 collection of Solace London for the media interaction on the sidelines of the film festival. The attire paired with Christian Louboutin pumps gave it a chic finish.

Photo: Instagram

4) Leonard Paris

Mahira gave a stylish spin to cozy wear in the pajama-style suit by Leonard Paris. She added Caprice Decadent Bohemian earrings to the look to add to its artistic vibe.



Photo: Mahira Khan/Instagram



