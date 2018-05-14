Cannes Film Festival to honour Sridevi

Sridevi, 54, passed away on February 25, 2018 after drowning in the bathtub of her hotel room in Dubai. Photo: File

Legendary actress Sridevi, who passed away earlier this year, will be honored at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival.

The actress will be given an Icon Award at the prestigious event, reported Indian Express.

The TITAN Reginald F. Lewis Film Awards, to be held at Cannes on May 16, will celebrate women of the film Industry all over the world and also salute the multicultural impact on the film industry.

Sridevi will be honored with the TITAN RFL Icon Award, with a special evening of reminiscences, anecdotes, memories and visual footage of her best performances in the presence of filmmakers from across the world.

The late actress' husband Boney Kapoor said: “Janhvi, Khushi and I are overwhelmed with the recognition and tributes and love of millions of her fans being showered on her. Her work and life has touched so many hearts across the world and she has been an inspiration to millions. She will live forever, thanks to her body of work.”



Sridevi was recently honoured with the Best Actress Award for her performance in Mom at the 65th National Film Awards. The award was accepted by her husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Jahnvi and Khushi Kapoor.

Sridevi, 54, passed away on February 25, after drowning in the bathtub of her hotel room in Dubai, where she was present to attend a family wedding.

