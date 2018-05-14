Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council says first of Ramazan likely on Thursday

Can't connect right now! retry
LAHORE: The holy month of Ramazan is expected to begin in Pakistan from Thursday this year, announced Secretary-General Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council (RHRC) Khalid Ejaz Mufti. 

The new moon will be sighted only if its age is more than 19 hours at sunset and the difference between sunset and moonset should also be more than 40 minutes, said Mufti.

"The age of the new moon on the evening of Wednesday will be more than 26 hours in all cities of Pakistan," said the RHRC secretary-general.

The difference between sunset and moonset will also be 58-60 minutes in various important cities of the country.

RHRC members are confident that the new moon would be visible in all cities of Pakistan on Wednesday, May 16 if there are no clouds in the sky, said Mufti. 

