Lahore police station caught allegedly stealing electricity via 'kunda'

LAHORE: A video obtained by Geo News Monday night reveals that the Kot Lakhpat police station was engaged in power theft through the use of illegal electricity connections (kunda).



The footage shows that electricity is being stolen via connections to high-voltage power lines.

Sources, on the other hand, confirmed the power theft, saying no electricity metres had been installed ever since the police station was set up five years ago.

The Kot Lakhpat police station, sources added, was also running operations on a rented property.

In this regard, Faisal Shahzad, the superintendent of police (SP) for Model Town, said a notice of the illegal power connections had been taken.

He added that the authorities would be conducting an investigation into this matter.