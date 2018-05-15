Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday May 15 2018
REUTERS

Turkey wants meeting of Islamic body after Palestinians killed: spokesperson

REUTERS

Tuesday May 15, 2018

BACKGROUND: A security officer stays on the roof — near Turkey's national flag — of a building in Taksim Square, Istanbul, Turkey, July 24, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal/Files; SUPERIMPOSED: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) logo
 

ISTANBUL: Turkey called for an emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) this week, the government spokesman said on Monday, after Israeli forces killed dozens of protesters in Gaza.

Ankara wants the emergency meeting to be held on Friday, spokesman Bekir Bozdag said.

On the bloodiest single day for Palestinians since the Gaza conflict in 2014, Israeli troops shot dead 55 Palestinian protesters on the Gaza border on Monday as the United States opened its embassy to Israel in Jerusalem.

