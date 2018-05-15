Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday May 15 2018
Pakistan embassy in France launches special counter, website to promote tourism

Tuesday May 15, 2018

Photo: Basit Ali 

The counter is established to facilitate and encourage French tourists visiting Pakistan, said a message received here on Tuesday.

Inaugurating the facility, Pakistan's Ambassador Moinul Haque said the improved security situation, upgraded road and communication infrastructure, modern travelling methods and enhanced residential facilities have made Pakistan a preferred destination for domestic and international tourists.

At the event, the envoy also launched a special website — Decouvrez le Pakistan — to promote Pakistan tourism in the French language.

Haque said that the tourist information counter and the website were launched to highlight the tourism potential of Pakistan, create bilateral institutional linkages between tour operators of the two countries and provide useful information on tourist sites to French people.

A screenshot of the website launched to promote tourism. 

The ambassador encouraged the French tour operators to introduce Pakistan specific tour packages in coordination with their Pakistani counterparts to help French tourists and adventure-seekers to experience Pakistan’s scenic valleys, majestic mountains, marvelous Mughal monuments and archaeological treasures, relish sufi musical traditions and enjoy the legendary hospitality of its people.

At the event, a number of French journalists and travelers gave presentations about their visits and experiences in Pakistan.

Paul Gasnier, a writer and adventurist and frequent traveler to Pakistan, spoke about the scenic places of Gilgit Baltistan, the Shandur Polo Festival and the ancient cities of Pakistan.

Pakistan's Ambassador Moinul Haque - File 

Oriane Zerah, a French photographer, shared her experiences of travelling along the mighty river Indus in pursuit of her photographic project in Pakistan.

David Sermiento-Castillo, a French archaeologist and historian, apprised the audience about the archaeological treasures of Pakistan.

French scholar Alix Philippon, who has been associated with Pakistan for the last 20 years, dwelled on the Sufi traditions of Pakistan and shared her experiences.

A documentary was also screened depicting Pakistan’s rich cultural and historical heritage.

Touristic brochures especially printed in French language were also distributed to the participants.

Malaysia's Anwar walks free, says will not join cabinet any time soon

Two dead in Nepal plane crash

Japan passes law to get more women into politics

Bangladesh ex-premier Khaleda Zia granted bail in graft case

Gaza blockade must end immediately, says Hamas leader

Rohingya Muslims face difficult Ramazan in refugee camps

India's toy carvers threatened by deforestation

Tourists soak up royal wedding fever

19 dead in India as Banaras flyover collapses

