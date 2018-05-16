Canadian PM Trudeau wishes 'Ramazan Mubarak' to Muslims worldwide

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Photo: AFP

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has wished Muslims in Canada and worldwide ‘Ramazan Mubarak’.

“Today, Muslims in Canada and around the world will mark the beginning of Ramazan. Over the coming month, people will gather in mosques and homes to pray, fast during the daytime, and in the evening break their fast and enjoy iftars together,” the Canadian premier said in a video message.

Families and friends will reflect on the values at the heart of Ramazan, like compassion, gratitude, and generosity, he added.

The Canadian premier further said, “Ramazan reminds all of us that we can do more to put those values into practice, appreciate our many blessings, and put the needs of others before our own.”

“Here in Canada, it’s also a chance to celebrate our country’s Muslim communities and the important contributions Muslim Canadians make every day. On behalf of our family, Sophie and I wish all those celebrating a blessed and peaceful Ramazan.”



The Islamic holy month of Ramazan will begin Thursday in Saudi Arabia, authorities said.

Ramazan is a holy month for the world’s nearly 1.5 billion Muslims, many of whom practise the ritual of dawn-to-dusk fasting and prayers.