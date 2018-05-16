Can't connect right now! retry
world
Wednesday May 16 2018
By
Web Desk

Canadian PM Trudeau wishes 'Ramazan Mubarak' to Muslims worldwide

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 16, 2018

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Photo: AFP

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has wished Muslims in Canada and worldwide ‘Ramazan Mubarak’.

“Today, Muslims in Canada and around the world will mark the beginning of Ramazan. Over the coming month, people will gather in mosques and homes to pray, fast during the daytime, and in the evening break their fast and enjoy iftars together,” the Canadian premier said in a video message.

Families and friends will reflect on the values at the heart of Ramazan, like compassion, gratitude, and generosity, he added.

The Canadian premier further said, “Ramazan reminds all of us that we can do more to put those values into practice, appreciate our many blessings, and put the needs of others before our own.”

“Here in Canada, it’s also a chance to celebrate our country’s Muslim communities and the important contributions Muslim Canadians make every day. On behalf of our family, Sophie and I wish all those celebrating a blessed and peaceful Ramazan.”

The Islamic holy month of Ramazan will begin Thursday in Saudi Arabia, authorities said.

Ramazan is a holy month for the world’s nearly 1.5 billion Muslims, many of whom practise the ritual of dawn-to-dusk fasting and prayers.

Comments

More From World:

US Senate panel releases documents from probe into Trump Tower meeting

US Senate panel releases documents from probe into Trump Tower meeting

 Updated an hour ago
Hurriyat leaders call for strike on Modi's visit to occupied Kashmir

Hurriyat leaders call for strike on Modi's visit to occupied Kashmir

 Updated an hour ago
Guatemala opens embassy in Jerusalem, two days after US move

Guatemala opens embassy in Jerusalem, two days after US move

 Updated 3 hours ago
UN nuclear test watchdog stands ready to visit North Korea

UN nuclear test watchdog stands ready to visit North Korea

 Updated 3 hours ago
Israeli ambassador exits Turkey as Gaza row mounts

Israeli ambassador exits Turkey as Gaza row mounts

 Updated 3 hours ago
Janjua to attend SCO meeting in Beijing to discuss security cooperation

Janjua to attend SCO meeting in Beijing to discuss security cooperation

 Updated 7 hours ago
Ghani apologises after Afghan air strike kills 30 children

Ghani apologises after Afghan air strike kills 30 children

 Updated 8 hours ago
Trump in Ramazan message notes 'richness Muslims add to religious tapestry of America'

Trump in Ramazan message notes 'richness Muslims add to religious tapestry of America'

 Updated 10 hours ago
Malaysia's Anwar walks free, says will not join cabinet any time soon

Malaysia's Anwar walks free, says will not join cabinet any time soon

 Updated 11 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM