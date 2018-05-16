Nawaz ‘campaigning’ for PTI through ‘love fest with Modi’, says Imran

PTI chairman Imran Khan (L), PML-N quaid Nawaz Sharif (R)/File photo

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday levelled sarcasm at former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, as he “appreciated” the PML-N quaid for “campaigning” for the PTI through his “now-obvious love fest” with Indian prime minister Modi.

The PTI chairman added that he was “alarmed” that with Nawaz speaking Modi’s language, his party “may not be able to take in the massive exodus from PML-N”.

Former premier Nawaz Sharif is under fire from his opponents following his controversial statement on the 2008 Mumbai attacks. His statement was unanimously rejected by the National Security Committee, which termed it "incorrect and misleading".

Following the NSC statement, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had clarified at a press conference that Nawaz's remarks were misquoted in the media.