Can't connect right now! retry
world
Friday May 18 2018
By
REUTERS

Gina Haspel confirmed as first woman CIA director

By
REUTERS

Friday May 18, 2018

 Gina Haspel. Photo: REUTERS 

WASHINGTON:  The US Senate confirmed Gina Haspel on Thursday to be director of the CIA, ending a bruising confirmation fight centered on her ties to the spy agency’s past use of waterboarding and other brutal interrogation techniques.

Haspel, who will be the first woman to lead the CIA, is a 33-year veteran at the agency currently serving as its acting director. The tally was 54-45 in favor of her nomination in the 100-member chamber, where a simple majority was required for confirmation.

Six Democrats joined President Donald Trump’s fellow Republicans in voting for Haspel, and two Republicans voted no.

Haspel was approved despite stiff opposition over her links to the CIA’s use of harsh interrogation methods, including waterboarding, a type of simulated drowning widely considered torture, in the years after the September 11 attacks.

An undercover officer for most of her CIA career, Haspel in 2002 served as CIA station chief in Thailand, where the agency conducted interrogations at a secret prison using methods including waterboarding. Three years later, she drafted a cable ordering the destruction of videotapes of those interrogations.

Republican Senator John McCain, who has been away from Washington all year as he battles brain cancer, urged the Senate not to vote for Haspel. He did not vote on Thursday.

Tortured himself while a prisoner of war in Vietnam, McCain said approving Haspel would send the wrong message, and the country should only use methods to keep itself safe “as right and just as the values we aspire to live up to and promote in the world.”

Haspel also had strong support from Trump’s administration, many current and former intelligence officials and a wide range of lawmakers, including Democrats.

Senator Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Intelligence Committee, which oversaw the nomination, supported Haspel.

“I believe she is someone who can and will stand up to the president, who will speak truth to power if this president orders her to do something illegal or immoral, like a return to torture,” he said in a Senate speech before the vote.

Rights groups quickly condemned the vote. Laura Pitter of Human Rights Watch called it “the predictable and perverse byproduct of the US failure to grapple with past abuses.”

Trump nominated Haspel, then deputy director, in March to succeed Mike Pompeo as CIA director. 

Haspel became acting director after Pompeo was confirmed as secretary of state.

Comments

More From World:

Erdogan urges Muslim unity against Israel's 'brutality' on Palestinians

Erdogan urges Muslim unity against Israel's 'brutality' on Palestinians

 Updated 4 hours ago
Airliner crashes on takeoff from Havana

Airliner crashes on takeoff from Havana

 Updated 5 hours ago
Israel vilified at UN body for Gaza killings, but backed by US

Israel vilified at UN body for Gaza killings, but backed by US

 Updated 8 hours ago
10, including Pakistani student, killed as gunman opens fire in Texas high school

10, including Pakistani student, killed as gunman opens fire in Texas high school

 Updated 7 minutes ago
Senior Pakistani diplomat receives prestigious Polish award

Senior Pakistani diplomat receives prestigious Polish award

 Updated 8 hours ago
Police in Bosnia turn back buses carrying 270 migrants

Police in Bosnia turn back buses carrying 270 migrants

 Updated 10 hours ago
Hundreds of designer bags, jewelry, cash seized in Malaysia from ex-PM

Hundreds of designer bags, jewelry, cash seized in Malaysia from ex-PM

 Updated 11 hours ago
North Korea's about-face complicates South Korea's pitch to Trump

North Korea's about-face complicates South Korea's pitch to Trump

 Updated 13 hours ago
Ecuador orders withdrawal of extra Assange security from embassy in London

Ecuador orders withdrawal of extra Assange security from embassy in London

 Updated 13 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM