Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday May 18 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Pakistan, China relations are based on trust: COAS

By
GEO NEWS

Friday May 18, 2018

Vice Chairman of Chinese Central Military Commission General Zhang Youxia called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ in Rawalpindi on Thursday. Photo: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Vice Chairman of Chinese Central Military Commission General Zhang Youxia called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa, on the occasion, said that Pak-China relations are all weather and based on mutual trust and confidence, according to Inter-Services Public Relations. 

The meeting was followed by delegation level talks.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security and enhanced bilateral defence cooperation came under discussion.

Both sides also signed different MoUs for bilateral Defence cooperation.

To pay homage to the martyrs of Pakistan Army, the visiting dignitary laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada. 

More From Pakistan:

PM Abbasi tells OIC 'multi-pronged, well-considered' response needed for Israeli violence

PM Abbasi tells OIC 'multi-pronged, well-considered' response needed for Israeli violence

 Updated 2 hours ago
Construction of Karachi convent campus stopped weeks after groundbreaking by CM

Construction of Karachi convent campus stopped weeks after groundbreaking by CM

 Updated 3 hours ago
Another PML-N MNA defects to PTI

Another PML-N MNA defects to PTI

 Updated 5 hours ago
PM's statement more irresponsible than what Nawaz said, says Bilawal

PM's statement more irresponsible than what Nawaz said, says Bilawal

 Updated 7 hours ago
Imran says new government will deal with crisis-stricken Pakistan

Imran says new government will deal with crisis-stricken Pakistan

Updated 9 hours ago
NAB does not believe in vindictive or biased policy, says chairman

NAB does not believe in vindictive or biased policy, says chairman

 Updated 10 hours ago
Pakistan’s biggest surgical tower inaugurated in Lahore

Pakistan’s biggest surgical tower inaugurated in Lahore

 Updated 10 hours ago
PM leads delegation at seventh OIC summit in Turkey

PM leads delegation at seventh OIC summit in Turkey

 Updated 9 hours ago
Unique night cricket tournament takes place in Karachi

Unique night cricket tournament takes place in Karachi

 Updated 10 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM