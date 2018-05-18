Pakistan, China relations are based on trust: COAS

Vice Chairman of Chinese Central Military Commission General Zhang Youxia called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ in Rawalpindi on Thursday. Photo: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Vice Chairman of Chinese Central Military Commission General Zhang Youxia called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa, on the occasion, said that Pak-China relations are all weather and based on mutual trust and confidence, according to Inter-Services Public Relations.

The meeting was followed by delegation level talks.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security and enhanced bilateral defence cooperation came under discussion.

Both sides also signed different MoUs for bilateral Defence cooperation.

To pay homage to the martyrs of Pakistan Army, the visiting dignitary laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada.