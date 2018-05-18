Can't connect right now! retry
health
Friday May 18 2018
By
AFP

Diabetic patients should consult doctors before fasting

By
AFP

Friday May 18, 2018

Photo: File 

Medical experts on Friday strongly advised diabetic patients to take their medical condition into consideration, well in advance, before fasting.

“Many patients often opt for self-medication, based on their or others’ personal experiences, while trying to maintain their sugar level. Doctors treating diabetic patients should encourage their patients to regularly visit and seek advice before fasting,” said medical expert Hina Basit.

Speaking on what measures should be taken to make people aware of medical conditions, Hina Basit said that diabetes centres should hold comprehensive meetings a few months before Ramazan, and leaflets and booklets containing information and advice for fasting diabetic patients should be made available in the waiting areas of hospitals and clinics at least three months before the month.

She emphasized conducting special classes as well as efficiently using the media to propagate information through health programmes.

Patients with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, who choose to fast, need to be given specific information on fasting and recommendations on therapeutic changes.

They need to be warned against skipping meals, taking medication irregularly, overeating during the night time or consuming sugary drinks, or fried food.

More From Health:

A healthy heart requires eating fish twice a week

A healthy heart requires eating fish twice a week

Updated 15 hours ago
Canines born in summer prone to heart disease: study

Canines born in summer prone to heart disease: study

 Updated 16 hours ago
Exercise does not delay decline in people with dementia: study

Exercise does not delay decline in people with dementia: study

 Updated 2 days ago
Nestle to cut more sugar and salt in its products

Nestle to cut more sugar and salt in its products

 Updated 2 days ago
Tick tock Study links body clock to mood disorders

Tick tock Study links body clock to mood disorders

 Updated 3 days ago
Uterine cancer survivors more likely to have cardiovascular problems: study

Uterine cancer survivors more likely to have cardiovascular problems: study

 Updated 4 days ago
Kenyan doctors angered by move to hire Cuban doctors

Kenyan doctors angered by move to hire Cuban doctors

 Updated 4 days ago
Congo, UN deploy specialists to tackle Ebola epidemic

Congo, UN deploy specialists to tackle Ebola epidemic

 Updated 5 days ago
Trump assails high drug prices, avoids direct hit on industry

Trump assails high drug prices, avoids direct hit on industry

 Updated 6 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM