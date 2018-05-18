Pakistani model opens up about rampant sexual harassment in fashion industry

As the #MeToo movement gathers momentum in Pakistan, model Mujahid Rasool has come forward to slam the culture of harassment in the fashion industry and the exploitation of male talent by male gatekeepers.



Rasool took to Instagram to talk about the prevalence of harassment in the entertainment industry.

Using the hashtags #MeToo and #WeToo, the model in a series of posts said, "I have been struggling in this field for 7-8 years which has been an experience full of harassment."

He explained: "'I have my own conditions! 'Can we meet alone?' 'Show me your n*** pictures!'... These type of statements have to be faced by me since the day I am struggling in this media industry and I am more than 100% sure that I am not alone in this case, there could be many more out there."

“But, to get their aims achieved, many would have been entangled in the tentacles of those animals. I have been waiting all these years if someone speaks up about these black sheep’s openly but no one did. But yesterday, after 3-4 years later, same designer started to ask me if I will fulfil his conditions now? Seriously guys!” he added.

Photo: Instagram

Rasool shared screenshots of unnamed persons contacting him with an opportunity for work, albeit with 'conditions' attached.



In a separate post, he also alleged that photographer/promoter Azeem Sani wanted Rasool to trade sexual favours in exchange for work opportunities.

The model's posts come weeks after Meesha Shafi accused Ali Zafar of sexually harassing her in what was the first high-profile #MeToo incident in Pakistan.

Rasool has received support from many in the industry, including Meesha Shafi, for speaking up.



