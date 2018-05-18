Senior Pakistani diplomat receives prestigious Polish award

Dr Memon, who is currently working as Pakistan’s envoy to Myanmar, was previously posted as Ambassador to Poland for three years from 2014 to 2017-Geo News

Senior Pakistan diplomat Ambassador Dr Khalid Husssain Memon has received a prestigious Polish award for his efforts in enhancing bilateral relations between the two countries.

Dr Memon, who is currently working as Pakistan’s envoy to Myanmar, was previously posted as Ambassador to Poland for three years from 2014 to 2017.

The award “Commander's Cross of the Order of Merit” was conferred to him by the President of Republic of Poland Mr Andrzej Duda on the occasion of Constitution Day of early this month.

Ambassador of Poland to Pakistan Piotr Opaliński decorated Memon with the award in a graceful ceremony in Islamabad. Zaheer A. Janjua, the Additional Foreign Secretary of Pakistan, was also present on the occasion. Services of Memon were highly appreciated in the ceremony.

Talking to Geo.tv over phone, Memon praised Polish president for conferring him with the award.

During his tenure as ambassador to Poland, Memon rendered outstanding contributions to the development of friendly relations and cooperation between the two countries, especially in diplomatic and as well defence cooperation.

Recent agreements by the two countries include a defence agreement, the under-process agreement for visa abolition on diplomatic passport, as well as shifting Pakistan embassy in Warsaw from an apartment to a better building owned by the embassy

The two have also signed mutual agreements between various universities of Pakistan and Poland, as well as economic sectors.