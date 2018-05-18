Can't connect right now! retry
world
Friday May 18 2018
By
Syed Sibtain Shah

Senior Pakistani diplomat receives prestigious Polish award

By
Syed Sibtain Shah

Friday May 18, 2018

Dr Memon, who is currently working as Pakistan’s envoy to Myanmar, was previously posted as Ambassador to Poland for three years from 2014 to 2017-Geo News

Senior Pakistan diplomat Ambassador Dr Khalid Husssain Memon has received a prestigious Polish award for his efforts in enhancing bilateral relations between the two countries.

Dr Memon, who is currently working as Pakistan’s envoy to Myanmar, was previously posted as Ambassador to Poland for three years from 2014 to 2017.

The award “Commander's Cross of the Order of Merit” was conferred to him by the President of Republic of Poland Mr Andrzej Duda on the occasion of Constitution Day of early this month.

Ambassador of Poland to Pakistan Piotr Opaliński decorated Memon with the award in a graceful ceremony in Islamabad. Zaheer A. Janjua, the Additional Foreign Secretary of Pakistan, was also present on the occasion. Services of Memon were highly appreciated in the ceremony.

Talking to Geo.tv over phone, Memon praised Polish president for conferring him with the award.

During his tenure as ambassador to Poland, Memon rendered outstanding contributions to the development of friendly relations and cooperation between the two countries, especially in diplomatic and as well defence cooperation.

Recent agreements by the two countries include a defence agreement, the under-process agreement for visa abolition on diplomatic passport, as well as shifting Pakistan embassy in Warsaw from an apartment to a better building owned by the embassy

The two have also signed mutual agreements between various universities of Pakistan and Poland, as well as economic sectors.

Comments

More From World:

Erdogan urges Muslim unity against Israel's 'brutality' on Palestinians

Erdogan urges Muslim unity against Israel's 'brutality' on Palestinians

 Updated 4 hours ago
Airliner crashes on takeoff from Havana

Airliner crashes on takeoff from Havana

 Updated 5 hours ago
Israel vilified at UN body for Gaza killings, but backed by US

Israel vilified at UN body for Gaza killings, but backed by US

 Updated 7 hours ago
10, including Pakistani student, killed as gunman opens fire in Texas high school

10, including Pakistani student, killed as gunman opens fire in Texas high school

 Updated 3 minutes ago
Police in Bosnia turn back buses carrying 270 migrants

Police in Bosnia turn back buses carrying 270 migrants

 Updated 10 hours ago
Hundreds of designer bags, jewelry, cash seized in Malaysia from ex-PM

Hundreds of designer bags, jewelry, cash seized in Malaysia from ex-PM

 Updated 11 hours ago
North Korea's about-face complicates South Korea's pitch to Trump

North Korea's about-face complicates South Korea's pitch to Trump

 Updated 13 hours ago
Ecuador orders withdrawal of extra Assange security from embassy in London

Ecuador orders withdrawal of extra Assange security from embassy in London

 Updated 13 hours ago
Father of groom, Prince Charles, to walk Meghan Markle down aisle at UK royal wedding

Father of groom, Prince Charles, to walk Meghan Markle down aisle at UK royal wedding

 Updated 14 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM