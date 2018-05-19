Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday May 19 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Karachiites protest load-shedding, water shortage

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday May 19, 2018

KARACHI: At least three different demonstrations swarmed multiple areas of the metropolis Friday night as citizens took to the roads to protest water shortage and power outages, Geo News reported.

Residents of Shamsi Society in Karachi's Shah Faisal Town resorted to burning tyres and blocking the roads as they voiced their anger against the hours-long power cut in their locality.

Separately, people residing in Nazimabad No 2 staged a demonstration against the lack of water supply in their area, leading to a road blockade.

On the other hand, residents of Lyari's Bihar Colony also protested the water shortage in their neighbourhood as well as the water hydrants. They took to the roads and blocked them sometime past midnight and continued till sehri.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Opposition, govt reach consensus over caretaker prime minister candidate: sources

Opposition, govt reach consensus over caretaker prime minister candidate: sources

 Updated 2 hours ago
Sabika promised we would be together on Eid: brother

Sabika promised we would be together on Eid: brother

 Updated 3 hours ago
Ruckus in Sindh Assembly as PML-F MPA raises shoe at deputy speaker

Ruckus in Sindh Assembly as PML-F MPA raises shoe at deputy speaker

Updated 3 hours ago
FIR registered over attack on FC office in Quetta

FIR registered over attack on FC office in Quetta

 Updated 4 hours ago
Nawaz's remarks on Mumbai attacks are anti-Pakistan: Raja Pervaiz Ashraf

Nawaz's remarks on Mumbai attacks are anti-Pakistan: Raja Pervaiz Ashraf

 Updated 5 hours ago
No peace without resolving Kashmir, Palestine issues: Maleeha Lodhi

No peace without resolving Kashmir, Palestine issues: Maleeha Lodhi

 Updated 4 hours ago
Suspended DSP Qamar Ahmed files bail petition in Naqeebullah murder case

Suspended DSP Qamar Ahmed files bail petition in Naqeebullah murder case

Updated 5 hours ago
National Security Committee meeting chaired by PM underway: sources

National Security Committee meeting chaired by PM underway: sources

Updated 20 minutes ago
Thunderstorms down multiple Bajaur power feeders

Thunderstorms down multiple Bajaur power feeders

 Updated 7 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM