Karachiites protest load-shedding, water shortage

KARACHI: At least three different demonstrations swarmed multiple areas of the metropolis Friday night as citizens took to the roads to protest water shortage and power outages, Geo News reported.



Residents of Shamsi Society in Karachi's Shah Faisal Town resorted to burning tyres and blocking the roads as they voiced their anger against the hours-long power cut in their locality.



Separately, people residing in Nazimabad No 2 staged a demonstration against the lack of water supply in their area, leading to a road blockade.

On the other hand, residents of Lyari's Bihar Colony also protested the water shortage in their neighbourhood as well as the water hydrants. They took to the roads and blocked them sometime past midnight and continued till sehri.

