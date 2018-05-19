Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday May 19 2018
GEO NEWS

Drones to manage Ramazan crowd in Makkah as Saudi Arabia goes tech-savvy

Saturday May 19, 2018

Masjid al-Haram. Photo: Worldfortravel.com

MECCA: For the first time ever, drones will be used to manage the crowd during Ramazan in Al-Haram Mosque, Geo News reported.

According to Major General Mohammed Al-Ahmadi, the deputy commander of the Umrah forces, this year's crowd management plan for Umrah involves security, organisational, and humanitarian aspects, Saudi Gazette reported. 

The publication further noted that "any pilgrims or visitors who show any sign of distress will not be allowed to enter the Grand Mosque for their own safety and that of others." 

Visitors or pilgrims will not be allowed to enter the Haram plazas with their luggage, he added.

In addition to the drones and security aircraft, there will be about 2,500 cameras to monitor the crowd's movement inside the Mosque.

The security plan will be carried out by 2,400 policemen in addition to 1,300 security patrols that will be roaming the area around the Haram.

