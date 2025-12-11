New fingerprint verification system launched to make process 'more accessible'

Outside view of the NADRA's mega center in Karachi. — Facebook@Nadra

ISLAMABAD: A new fingerprint verification system has been launched in collaboration with the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra), allowing applicants to confirm their identity through the Pak ID app, an official statement said.

The system also includes a facial verification option for those facing difficulties with fingerprint authentication, offering greater flexibility to users.

Overseas Pakistanis had previously reported issues with online fingerprint verification, prompting the authorities to introduce these improvements, according to Director General of Passports and Immigration Mustafa Jamal.

"The facility will especially benefit overseas Pakistanis and senior citizens, making the verification process easier and more accessible," said Jamal.

The Passports and Immigration DG emphasised that all possible and modern facilities are being introduced to simplify citizen services and enhance convenience.